Los Angeles LGBT Center to Host 'Juice Box'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles LGBT Center proudly presents 'Juice Box,' an immersive sensorial space for LGBT women and gender-expansive individuals. This event will take place on Saturday, March 29, from 3-7 p.m.

This Women's History Month, the LBQT Center collaborates with CurvyCouture for an unforgettable experience that honors the resilience, leadership, and contributions of the queer community. This event will be perfectly curated to satisfy all five senses-taste, sight, smell, touch, and hearing.

There will be live performances, savory food, aromatic apothecary, and interactive sensory experiences. One of the experiences includes a Curvy Couture Pleasure Garden for guests to enjoy craft cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.

General admission is free to attend with RSVP, but guests are welcome to purchase an additional ticket for an exclusive wine tasting session curated by Domaine LA, which will highlight a variety of LBQT winemakers. Juice Box will also feature an immersive food tasting journey accompanied by a live shibari performance by Chef Angel Dimayuga.

For more information or if you would like to attend this event, RSVP at lalgbtcenter.org/

