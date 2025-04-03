Los Angeles LGBT Center to host 'Trans Liberation Now!' Rally

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles LGBT Center in partnership with TransLatin@ Coalition, Equality California, and Advocates for Trans Equality, will host Trans Liberation Now!, a large-scale rally at the Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood on Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to celebrate, empower, and advocate for transgender visibility and liberation.

The event will take place at The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, located on campus, and will serve as both a local action and a catalyst for a nationwide movement, inviting peer organizations around the country to host parallel events in solidarity.

Los Angeles LGBT Center CEO Joe Hollendoner said, "The Los Angeles LGBT Center is proud to stand with our trans community in demanding nothing less than justice, protection, and full equality. At a moment when the political scapegoating and legislative attacks against transgender people have reached the highest levels of government, we refuse to be silent. Trans Liberation Now! is a call to arms-a declaration that we will fight for the rights, dignity, and very existence of TGNBI+ people."

Through powerful speakers and urgent calls to action, this event aims to mobilize communities, challenge anti-trans legislation, and reaffirm the rights and dignity of transgender, nonbinary, intersex and non-conforming (TGNBI+) individuals everywhere. Attendees will also be able to connect onsite with local organizations offering advocacy tools, health and social services via its TGNBI+ Resource Fair.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP, at lalgbtcenter.org/TransLiberation

