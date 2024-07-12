Warning: The video in the media player below may be disturbing to some.

Man caught on video dropping 7-month-old dog down stairwell in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after police said he was caught on video dropping a 7-month-old dog down an apartment stairwell in Koreatown.

Joeboury Coleman, 27, of Los Angeles, was arrested Sunday and is being held without bail, according to the LAPD.

Video posted on social media shows a man grab a dog by the collar and then drop it down the stairwell.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Oakwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after reports of a man abusing a dog.

"Concerned citizens had provided information about videos posted on social media showing a dog being abused at the location, including being kicked and thrown from a multi-story stairway by a male individual," the LAPD said in a news release.

A man who appeared in the videos was detained in an alley behind the building, police said.

" [ Officers ] conducted a follow-up to the individual's apartment and located the dog shown in the social media video, kicked and thrown from the stairway," police said.

The 7-month-old female dog was taken to an animal shelter and is receiving treatment for a broken hind leg, which may need surgery. Police said the dog was also malnourished.

Anyone with information on the alleged abuse is asked to contact detectives at (213) 484-3490.