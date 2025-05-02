LA Marathon moves 2026 date to avoid conflict with the Oscars

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The 2026 Los Angeles Marathon has been rescheduled to avoid a conflict with the Academy Awards, Mayor Karen Bass announced Thursday.

Organizers of both events had announced their 2026 editions would beheld on March 15 which would have caused logistical conflicts.

Bass disclosed on Thursday night she stepped "in to mediate,'' with organizers of the two events, leading to an agreement that the Oscars would remain on March 15 while the marathon will take place "on a date in March 2026 that will be announced in the coming days,'' according to a joint statement from Murphy Reinschreiber, chief operating officer of the McCourt Foundation, which owns the marathon, and Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The agreement also includes a provision guaranteeing that the marathon will be held on the third Sunday of March each year.

The Los Angeles Marathon and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have also agreed to establish a partnership to promote each other's events to benefit the greater Los Angeles community, the statement said.

