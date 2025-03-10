Mayor Bass' texts on Palisades fire response were not saved, report says

The text messages Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sent and received about the Palisades Fire were reportedly not saved.

The text messages Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sent and received about the Palisades Fire were reportedly not saved.

The text messages Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sent and received about the Palisades Fire were reportedly not saved.

The text messages Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sent and received about the Palisades Fire were reportedly not saved.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The text messages Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass sent and received about the Palisades Fire were reportedly not saved.

The Los Angeles Times said it filed a public information request for all text messages Bass received about the fires while she was on a trip to Africa but was told there were no records of any texts.

Both state and city law require government officials to save official communications, but city lawyer David Michaelson said the laws do not apply to text messages.

Eyewitness News has requested copies of those same text messages and our team was not made aware they were deleted.

ABC7 was told any response to records would be produced by June.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information. This article will continue to be updated as more details become available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.