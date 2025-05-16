City replaces trees cut down in DTLA with twice as many new trees

A tree planting ceremony was held Friday morning in downtown Los Angeles after a chainsaw-wielding suspect cut down several trees during an overnight vandalism spree last month.

"We not only plant trees, but we are planting hope, resilience and renewed commitment to our community," DTLA Residents Association Boardmember Teresa Hillery said.

The city of Los Angeles planted 14 new trees - double the amount that were cut down - thanks to donations from downtown property owners.

"This is the beginning, part of bringing back downtown and making sure downtown stakeholders know they have a representative who will fight for them and help them problem-solve the situations that are before them," L.A. City Councilmember for District 14 Ysabel Jurado said.

The tree planting ceremony happend a month after, according to police, 44-year-old Samuel Groft used a chainsaw to cut down at least five trees across downtown.

"The swift response, accountability, and follow through to address this attack shows that a better downtown is possible for those of us who live here," DTLA Residents Association Co-Founder Leslie Ridings said.

With these new trees in fresh soil, the DTLA community is now focused on moving forward and looking ahead to the shade they will provide.

"Because we're planting pretty large trees already, it won't take that long before they provide the shade that they need," L.A. Chief Sustainability Officer Ana Tabuena-Ruddy said.