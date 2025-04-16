Authorities searching for chase suspect last seen in downtown LA

The suspect managed to crawl into the driver's seat of a second stolen pickup truck and drove away, with authorities losing sight of him in the downtown L.A. area.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for a chase suspect last seen in downtown L.A.

The chase started on Wednesday afternoon after the driver allegedly stole a red pickup truck in Downey. L.A. County sheriff's deputies reportedly spotted the stolen vehicle, and the chase was on.

At one point, the suspect drove at speeds of at least 90 mph on the 5 and 10 freeways, and at times, he drove erratically on surface streets.

The suspect then stopped in East L.A., where he, a passenger, and a dog jumped out of the red pickup truck. Authorities believe the passenger may have been the victim of the carjacking.

A few minutes later, the suspect got into the back of a white pickup truck that was waiting in the area.

The new driver got back on the freeway, but eventually pulled over and surrendered on the 710 Freeway.

When the new driver stopped, it appeared the original suspect -- who had been riding in the back of the white pickup -- was able to climb into the driver's seat and take off again. Authorities said there was still a woman inside the red pickup truck when the suspect drove off, making it a carjacking.

The suspect then led police into the downtown L.A. area, where authorities appeared to lose sight of him. At last check, the California Highway Patrol was still looking for the suspect.