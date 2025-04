LIVE: CHP chasing suspect through Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California Highway Patrol officers are chasing a suspect in a silver sedan through Los Angeles County.

The pursuit began in the Lynwood area around 11:30 a.m.

Details are limited but Eyewitness News was told the suspect is wanted for a criminal threat in Alhambra.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.