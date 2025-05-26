Police make DUI arrest after violent crash caught on video in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Doorbell camera video captured a terrifying and violent crash in Sylmar late Saturday night that resulted in the arrest of one driver.

In the video, you can see one car T-bone another on Polk Street at De Garmo Avenue.

A street light and a fence were knocked over, and several parked cars were also hit.

Police have not provided any information on possible injuries, but did say everyone is expected to survive.

One of the drivers was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

