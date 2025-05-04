Los Angeles police officers shoot domestic violence suspect in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A domestic violence suspect was shot by Los Angeles police in South L.A. on Saturday morning, according to police.

Shortly after 9 a.m., LAPD officers responded to a domestic violence call from a woman who said her son had a gun on the front porch and may be suicidal.

A cousin told Eyewitness News that the suspect was in a fight with his girlfriend, and when his mother stepped in to intervene, he pulled out a gun. The cousin said that when police arrived in the 900 block of E. 118th Street, the man was hitting his girlfriend with the gun.

Officers opened fire, shooting the man multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. LAPD said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The cousin said neither the man's mother nor his girlfriend were hurt in the altercation. No officers were hurt, according to LAPD.