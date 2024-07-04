LAPD officer grazed by bullet during confrontation with suspect

Details are still developing but according to police, the officer was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles police officer was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night when gunfire erupted during a confrontation with a suspect in the southeast L.A. area.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of 135th Street and South Broadway, just west of the Willowbrook area and north of West Rancho Dominguez.

The suspect involved fled the scene and remains at large. AIR7 was over the scene and captured several police vehicles in the area as crime-scene tape cordoned off a large portion of the street.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting or who fired shots first.

Meanwhile, the area remains closed as officers continue their investigation. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.