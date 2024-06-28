LAPD seeks more victims after sexual assault suspect targets middle school students in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying additional sexual assault victims after a man was accused of targeting middle school students in Koreatown.

Kenneth Tellez Ordonez, 25, was arrested on June 12 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl back in April.

Investigators later revealed there were three more victims and police believe there are still more. They said he contacted over 13 additional minors between March and May 2024, ranging between 11 and 16 years old.

Detectives said that Ordonez posed as a teenager while attempting to meet minors in person to have sex with them.

Booking photo of Kenneth Tellez Ordonez, 25, provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Ordonez is also believed to have recorded these assaults and posted them on social media.

These assaults often occurred in various vehicles, including a yellow Scion TC and an older blue Ford Mustang convertible, LAPD said.

Detectives ask anyone who believes they were a victim of this suspect to contact LAPD Newtown Area detectives immediately at (323) 318-3541, or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247) during non-business hours. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.