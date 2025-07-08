Cole's French Dip in downtown LA to close permanently after 117 years

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cole's French Dip in downtown Los Angeles will be closing permanently after 117 years in business.

The restaurant will close its doors on August 3.

There were last ditch efforts to save the business, but owner Cedd Moses said there are a number of reasons leading to its closure.

"The litany of reasons for closing are not unique to Cole's alone; they are affecting most independent restaurants in Los Angeles," Moses said in a statement. "The global pandemic, the actors and writers strikes, overall crime, as well as the consistently rising costs of labor and goods, unsustainably high rents and mounting bureaucracy and legal exposure have all led to this unfortunate outcome.

Cole's is the city of L.A.'s oldest operating restaurant and bar, according to the statement announcing the restaurant's closure.

Cole's opened back in 1908 and is best known for its famous French dip sandwich and specialty cocktails.

"We have cherished our time serving the Downtown community, and will continue to craft great drinks and our renowned French dip sandwiches until we shutter," the statement said. "We care deeply about our family of staff and are immensely grateful for our amazing guests who have supported Cole's over the years.

"We invite you to come in to see us this month before our departure, to laugh, to cry, to raise glasses, to eat, and to say your goodbyes right alongside us."