Homeland Security agents denied entry to two LAUSD elementary schools

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal Homeland Security agents showed up at two Los Angeles Unified elementary schools this week and demanded to talk to students.

Several federal agents visited two schools in South L.A - Lillian Street Elementary and Russell Elementary - about two hours apart Monday, according to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. The agents were stopped, questioned and turned away by the principals.

"They wanted access to the students, to determine their well-being based on, according to the agents, the fact that when they entered this country they entered as unaccompanied minors," Carvalho said Thursday. "It is well-known that these students are under the care of relatives."

According to Carvalho, the agents claimed they were not part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"They conveyed to both principals that the parents or legal guardians in charge of these children had provided them authorization for access to these kids in school. That is absolutely, blatantly untrue," Carvalho said.

The agents asked specific questions about students ranging from first- to sixth-grade. The superintendent said they arrived in unmarked vehicles and wore casual clothing.

"When the principals attempted to write down details about their IDs they quickly hid their IDs," the superintendent said.

The superintendent spoke defiantly about the incident.

"I'm still mystified as to how a first-, second-, third-, fourth- or sixth-grader would pose any type of risk to the national security of our nation," Carvalho said.

All parents from the schools were notified.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement that said in part: "These HSI officers were at these schools conducting wellness checks on children who arrived unaccompanied at the border. This had nothing to do with immigration enforcement."

Ahead of the November election, LAUSD staff were trained in protocols to protect students from federal agents showing up at schools.

"We will protect our kids. We will educate our kids. We will inspire our kids. We will not allow abuse, intimidation of our children or our workforce," the superintendent said. "Schools are places for learning. Schools are places for understanding. Schools are places for instruction. Schools are not places of fear."

Carvalho said he spoke with the principals of both schools, who said they and their faculties felt "fear" following the appearance of federal agents. He said the students were OK, "but the communities are feeling fear, and that is a shame."

City News Service contributed to this report.