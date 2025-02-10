How much rain is SoCal going to get this week?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California's next round of rainstorms could be the worst we've seen so far this winter, according to the National Weather Service, but just how much rain will we get?

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

What's the timeline of the storm system and how much rain will SoCal get?

Some initial pre-storm rain is expected to hit Southern California as early as Wednesday morning, but it should be pretty light, and there will be some breaks throughout the day.

You're looking at about a quarter of an inch to an inch of rain at that time. If you live further east or south, expect about an inch. There isn't a high-level of threat for flooding on Wednesday, but this initial rain will work to saturate top soils and may make what's coming on Thursday have a greater impact.

The heaviest rainfall will happen Thursday. That's when the main system moves in, bringing rain and mountain snow that won't end until Friday afternoon or evening. Plus, thunderstorms aren't out of the question.

That's about a 36-hour period where the region can get anywhere between 1 to 4 inches of rain.

If you live closer to some of the Foothill communities, you could see as much as 2 to4 inches of rainfall, which could be dangerous in terms of debris and mudflows. In Sierra Nevada, up to 5 feet of snow is possible in places.

Showers will linger through Friday as the storm moves out.

ABC News Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke contributed to this report.