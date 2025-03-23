Missing 16-year-old boy last seen in Gardena area found dead, LAPD says

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 16-year-old boy who went missing in the Gardena area last month has been found dead, police said Sunday.

Mohammod Tahir was last seen Feb. 24 around 7 p.m. walking in the 15800 block of South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD said he suffered from unspecified medical conditions.

Police said Sunday that Tahir was found dead, with no foul play suspected. Further details were not provided.

City News Service contributed to this report.