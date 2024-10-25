Cluster of sports, entertainment events in downtown L.A. spark traffic plans

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- In anticipation of a potential traffic nightmare from a confluence of sports and entertainment events on Friday and Saturday, including the World Series, Mayor Karen Bass Thursday announced a coordinated effort to reduce traffic, ensure public safety and promote local attractions.

On Friday, the Dodgers will face the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium for Game 1 of the World Series -- the first time since 1981 the teams will meet in a Fall Classic. Later in the evening, the Lakers host the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com arena.

Meanwhile, at the L.A. Coliseum, the USC Trojans are scheduled to play Rutgers for a night of college football.

In addition, Inglewood will host two big events -- with the East L.A. Classic football game between Theodore Roosevelt High School and James A. Garfield High School at SoFi Stadium, and David Gilmour of Pink Floyd fame playing a concert at the Intuit Dome.

Some have dubbed the cluster of events as possibly setting the stage for a "carmageddon."

"Ahead of the World Series tomorrow, we're working to make sure the city is safe, that traffic is minimized, and that visitors and Angelenos alike are able to enjoy the many attractions, culture, food and neighborhoods that make L.A. an iconic international destination," Bass said Friday during a news conference at City Hall.

"My message is that L.A. is ready -- ready to host the World Series, ready to welcome visitors from near and far, and we are ready to win. Go Dodgers!" Bass added.

Bass said the city's emergency operations center will activate to a level three to coordinate efforts. The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to deploy additional officers and increase its visibility at several venues, while the Los Angeles Fire Department will station paramedics and personnel to be at the ready.

The LAPD will assist the Department of Transportation in addressing traffic concerns. LADOT will deploy more than 100 white-glove traffic officers at key intersections and venues to help direct drivers.

The city of L.A. has also reached out to app-based companies for accurate and efficient GPS routes.

"But there is a fast, easy and affordable way to avoid all the traffic, which is to go LA Metro," Bass said.

LADOT General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo also noted there will be above-average traffic volumes and that people traveling to the downtown area and surrounding neighborhoods should expect congestion.

LADOT's special traffic operations engineers developed a traffic plan featuring the Dodger Stadium Express Lane, reversible travel lanes for approach and exit of venues, and strategies to reduce impacts on residential streets.

"Our mission is to make the travel experience as safe and efficient as possible," Rubio-Cornejo said. "You can assist us in doing this by always obeying traffic officer instructions, and for those who drive to do so safely with full awareness for your surroundings, as there will be many people walking, biking and taking transit to each of these events."

Metro will run extra services on the A, B/D and E Lines on Friday, and Saturday as well, as another four sporting events are scheduled that day. More information on Metro maps and schedules can be viewed here.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins urged Dodger fans and World Series attendees to ride the Dodger Shuttle Express from Union Station. Transit agencies will add more buses and expand shuttle services to get fans to the game.

In light of Fernando Valenzuela's death, LADOT and Metro renamed the Dodgers Express lane to Line 34 in honor of the Dodger legend's uniform number.

"We strongly encourage everyone to take advantage of public transportation," LAPD Interim Police Chief Dominic Choi said.

He reminded fans that if they choose to consume alcohol they should make arrangements to get home safely without driving.

"Let's continue to show the same positive energy we have all season long and avoid any behavior that could harm yourself or others," Choi said. "We want this World Series to be exciting and memorable for everyone -- and with your help I know we can achieve that."