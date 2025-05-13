Los Ángeles Azules robbed at fake security checkpoint on tour in Mexico, music group says

MEXICO (KABC) -- A popular international music group fell victim to a fake security checkpoint on tour, just days after playing the L.A. County Fair.

The Mexican group "Los Ángeles Azules" says their equipment truck was hit while returning from a concert in Tabasco, Mexico.

They posted on social media about what they thought was an official roadblock on their way to Mexico City.

It turned out to be fake, and they say the suspects took a lot of their instruments and audio equipment.

The group is scheduled to play two nights at the Orange County fair, which is coming up in August.