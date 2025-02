Man spends $20 on lottery scratch-off, wins $100,000 prize

OXFORD, N.C. -- A North Carolina man is counting his blessings and extra cash.

Rufino Perdomo splurged $20 on a scratch-off and bagged a big win, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery, also known as NCEL.

Perdomo won $100,000 on his ticket. He told lottery officials he bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Shell Food Mart on Linden Avenue in Oxford.

After paying the required federal and state tax withholdings, Perdomo took home $71,756.

