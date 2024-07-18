Lou Dobbs, conservative news host, dies at 78

Lou Dobbs, the conservative political commentator who hosted "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on CNN and Fox Business Network, has died. He was 78.

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of 'the great Lou Dobbs.' Lou was a fighter till the very end -- fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country. Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American," a statement on his official X account said on Thursday.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.