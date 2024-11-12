11 people injured after explosion at plant in Louisville, Kentucky; shelter in place ordered

11 people have been transported to local hospitals after an explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon at a local natural food coloring plant in Louisville, Kentucky, local authorities said.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued within the one-mile radius of the 'hazardous materials incident' at Givaudan Sense Colour in the Clifton neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion is not known and under investigation, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1901 Payne St., officials said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged citizens to follow guidance from local officials.

"Britainy and I are praying for the safety of all involved," Beshear said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.