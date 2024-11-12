24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

11 people injured after explosion at plant in Louisville, Kentucky; shelter in place ordered

KABC logo
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 9:51PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

11 people have been transported to local hospitals after an explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon at a local natural food coloring plant in Louisville, Kentucky, local authorities said.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued within the one-mile radius of the 'hazardous materials incident' at Givaudan Sense Colour in the Clifton neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the explosion is not known and under investigation, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1901 Payne St., officials said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged citizens to follow guidance from local officials.

"Britainy and I are praying for the safety of all involved," Beshear said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW