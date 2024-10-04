Menendez brothers' murder case: A timeline of key events

Here is a look at the key events that have unfolded in the Menendez brothers' case.

Here is a look at the key events that have unfolded in the Menendez brothers' case.

Here is a look at the key events that have unfolded in the Menendez brothers' case.

Here is a look at the key events that have unfolded in the Menendez brothers' case.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday his office will review new evidence in the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted of killing their parents in Beverly Hills in 1989.

The brothers have said they killed their parents - Jose Menendez and Kitty Menendez - out of self-defense after enduring a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse from them. Prosecutors at the time contended there was no evidence of any molestation. They said the sons were after their parents' multimillion-dollar estate.

The case has gained new attention in recent weeks after Netflix began streaming the true-crime drama "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

Here is a look at the key events that have unfolded in the case.

Aug. 20, 1989 - Jose and Kitty Menendez were shot and killed in their Beverly Hills mansion.

March 8, 1990 - Lyle Menendez was arrested. Erik was in Israel for a tennis tournament and surrendered to Los Angeles police days.

July 20, 1993 - The first trial against the brothers starts. It was a media field day when the trial began. The Menendez brothers emotionally described years of sexual abuse by their parents. They argued that they killed their parents in self-defense. The jury was deadlocked, and it ended in a mistrial.

Aug. 21, 1995 - The second trial begins.

March 20, 1996 - A jury in Los Angeles convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in the slayings of their parents.

July 2, 1996 - They were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

2023 - The brothers filed a motion seeking a new hearing based on new evidence.

Oct. 3, 2024 - Gascón said attorneys in his office are reviewing the possibility the Menendez brothers could be entitled to have their case reheard or to be resentenced. A hearing was scheduled for next month.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.