Gascón reviewing possible resentencing in 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón says the sentencing for Lyle and Eric Menendez for the 1989 murder of their parents should be reviewed.

The Menendez Brothers were convicted in 1996. They have been serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. Their appeals have been repeatedly denied.

Lyle, left, and Erik Galen Menendez sit in Beverly Hills, Calif., courtroom, May 14, 1990. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

In a Thursday afternoon press conference, Gascón said there are many questions surrounding new evidence in support of sexual abuse claims the brothers made against their father, Jose Menendez.

He added that his office is evaluating all information but no decision on a possible resentencing for the brothers has been made.

The case is drawing new interest after the release of the Netflix series based on the case.

This is a developing story. More information will be added here as details become available.