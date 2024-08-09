Machete attack leaves man dead after argument in downtown LA, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An argument between two men late Thursday night led to one of them fatally attacking the other with a machete, authorities said.

The altercation occurred shortly before 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Maple Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

After attacking the victim, the suspect fled the scene and remained at large. A detailed description of him was not available.

The mortally wounded man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

The circumstances that led to the argument were unclear.