California traffic stop of Rolls Royce Ghost ends in DUI arrest, spider monkey confiscated

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- An unusual traffic stop by Madera California Highway Patrol officers led to the arrest of an alleged DUI driver and the confiscation of a spider monkey.

The CHP said officers stopped a speeding Rolls Royce Ghost Monday night on Highway 99.

The driver was found to be under the influence and placed under arrest for DUI, and possession of cannabis for sale.

Officers said he was also in possession of a 1-month-old spider monkey, which is illegal to own as a pet in California.

The monkey was safely taken by Animal Control, where it will receive the proper care.

The man was booked into the Madera County Jail, and is facing several charges, including possession of an exotic animal.