Magician attacked at child's party in Pacific Palisades says suspect was not in normal mental state

"Immediately, I'm like, 'This guy's either on something, he's mentally ill or both," said Richard Ribuffo, also known as California Joe. "Either way, he's either not feeling pain or doesn't care if he feels pain, and that's not the kind of person you want to engage in combat with."

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A magician who was randomly attacked by a man while performing at a child's birthday party in Pacific Palisades said he wasn't sure how to react, but quickly recognized something was wrong.

The attack on Ribuffo was one of at least three assaults reported in Pacific Palisades Saturday.

The first one happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Mesa Road in which a man was punched. His condition is unknown.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Bryan Stennet, walked up the block and attacked Mike Deasy, who spoke about the incident with Eyewitness News on Sunday. He said the suspect attacked him seconds after he had walked into his home.

"The door was still open," he recalled. "When I turned around to close it, this guy came up and started wailing on me."

The moments before the attack on Deasy were captured on surveillance video, which shows Stennet, seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, approaching the entrance.

The suspect then made his way to Rustic Canyon Recreational Park, where he targeted Ribuffo.

"I hear a parent shout, 'Who's that guy?'" recalled Ribuffo. "I hear the rustling behind me. He was already shouting some obscenities, and I turn around. The moment I turn around, he was right there and decked me in the forehead."

Riboffo was left with a massive welt on his head but he credits his 30 years of martial arts training with keeping his cool and recognizing the man wasn't in his right mind.

Fearing for the children's safety, several fathers at the party charged the man, who then took off running. They followed him until police arrived and took him into custody.

"I'm really happy that we did what we did because we were able to put an end to the crime spree, you know? or the streak of assaults," said Alec Egan, who was hosting the party for his 4-year-old daughter.

Egan said the man appeared to be on drugs or possibly suffering from a mental illness. Deasy said his injuries are clear evidence more needs to be done to keep everyone safe.

"Such random unjustifiable acts are crazy, and I think we need to do something to protect the community," said Deasy.

Stennet was arrested and booked for battery. He remains in custody on no bail.