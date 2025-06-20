24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Mahmoud Khalil ordered released by federal judge

Mahmoud Khalil was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.

ByArmando Garcia ABCNews logo
Friday, June 20, 2025 6:15PM
NEW YORK -- A federal judge has ordered the release of Columbia University pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March.

Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is seen at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the Columbia University campus in New York, April 29, 2024.
Student negotiator Mahmoud Khalil is seen at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment on the Columbia University campus in New York, April 29, 2024.
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

