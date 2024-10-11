New book aims to help people understand the ancient art of tortilla making

Southern Californians love their tortillas, but most people don't really think too much about the origins of the popular food or just what goes into making them. A new book aims to help people understand there really is an art to making tortillas, with many families creating them together in the kitchen.

Southern Californians love their tortillas, but most people don't really think too much about the origins of the popular food or just what goes into making them. A new book aims to help people understand there really is an art to making tortillas, with many families creating them together in the kitchen.

Southern Californians love their tortillas, but most people don't really think too much about the origins of the popular food or just what goes into making them. A new book aims to help people understand there really is an art to making tortillas, with many families creating them together in the kitchen.

Southern Californians love their tortillas, but most people don't really think too much about the origins of the popular food or just what goes into making them. A new book aims to help people understand there really is an art to making tortillas, with many families creating them together in the kitchen.

LYNWOOD (KABC) -- Tortillas are not just a food staple, they're also an important part of Hispanic culture. Southern Californians love their tortillas, but most people don't really think too much about the origins of the popular food or just what goes into making them. A new book aims to help people understand there really is an art to making tortillas, with many families creating them together in the kitchen.

"We would make the little balls and extend it which you would do with Abuela - and then the joy of seeing them pop," said Juliana Anthony Hernandez, Publisher, La Joya Press.

Anthony Hernandez published a children's book called "Maya, Princess of Tortillas" - a bilingual story paying homage to Hispanic Heritage Month. It's written by her best friend and company co-founder, Elena Gaona. The story depicts a young girl diving into a fantasy world of Tortilla Land, where she discovers how they were made in ancient times.

"She encounters a problem where the children experience change. A shift in not wanting to eat tortillas anymore," said Anthony Hernandez.

The art of corn tortilla making is quite the process. Ricardo Mosqueda, owner of El Asadero in Lynwood, showed us some of the intensive steps to create masa.

"In ancient times they used to use a stone mill. They have this process. You see this illustration here. You have tamal. And as you work it through. You end up with masa," said Mosqueda.

He says making tortillas the traditional way highlights the importance of going back to your roots.

