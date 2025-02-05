Malibu schools reopen after closure prompted by Palisades Fire

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Malibu schools that were temporarily closed due to the Palisades Fire reopened Wednesday morning amid a rainstorm that reduced wildfire risk but raised concerns over possible mudslides.

"Based on weather and road conditions at 5 a.m. this morning, all four Malibu schools including Webster Elementary, Malibu Elementary, Malibu Middle and Malibu High, will be open today," the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District said in a statement. "At this time, conditions do not meet the criteria for closing schools. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates should anything change."

The statement noted that Pacific Coast Highway remained closed between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace, but was open westbound toward Ventura County. Malibu Canyon Road was also open.

"This provides our two major roads open for school buses," the School District's news release said. "Other canyon roads are also open for personal vehicles."

In a joint statement, Superintendent Antonio Shelton and Isaac Burgess, executive director of Malibu Schools Pathway, said they remained in contact with the city of Malibu, the Los Angeles County sheriff's Lost Hills station captain, L.A. County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath's office, and the L.A. County Public Works Department.

"Based on their updates and warnings regarding road conditions, mudflow issues, and continued rain, we will assess the situation and determine whether schools can remain open on Thursday," the statement said. "The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority."

The Palisades Fire began during heavy winds Jan. 7, destroying or damaging nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures and killing at least 12 people. Another wind-whipped fire started the same day in Altadena, a community to the east, killing at least 17 people and destroying or damaging more than 10,000 homes and other buildings.

Both fires were finally fully contained last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.