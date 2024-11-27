Man in his 80s dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Koreatown; suspect sought

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man died Wednesday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Koreatown, police said.

It happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Western Avenue.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

Police told Eyewitness News the victim, who was described only as a man in his 80s, was found injured in the middle of the street.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The driver fled the scene.

A detailed description of vehicle wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.