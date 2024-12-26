Man accused of shooting Woodland Hills doctor extradited from Texas to LA

The alleged hit man accused of pulling the trigger in the August death of Dr. Hamid Mirshojae has been extradited from Texas to Los Angeles and appeared in court on Thursday.

Evan Hardman, 41, is back in Los Angeles months after he allegedly killed the Woodland Hills doctor outside his medical clinic for financial gain. Hardman appeared in a downtown L.A. courtroom, but his arraignment for murder was continued to next month.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae ABC7

Hardman is one of five suspects arrested in connection with Mirshojae's death. Investigators allege Ashley Rose Sweeting of Reseda drove Hardman to and from the shooting and that Sarallah Jawed of Canoga Park helped facilitate the murder, driving Hardman out of state following Mirshojae's death.

Also in custody, Shawn Randolph of Valley Village and Mirshojae's ex-wife, Ahang Mirshojae of Calabasas.

Sweeting was also in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, which was continued to Feb. 5.

Ashley Rose Sweeting and Evan Hardman

According to court documents obtained by ABC7, Hamid Mirshojae and Ahang Mirshojae were divorced back in 2010. The fighting didn't end there, with allegations of violence, theft and embezzlement, resulting in restraining orders filed by both parties. Authorities believe this case could be a murder for hire.

Hardman, Ahang Mirshojae and Jawed will be arraigned on Jan. 6.