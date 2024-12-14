Court records detail stormy relationship between slain Woodland Hills doctor, ex-wife

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Legal documents are revealing a stormy relationship between the Woodland Hills doctor killed in an ambush shooting in August and his ex-wife who is accused of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot leading to his death.

Although Dr. Hamid Mirshojae and ex-wife Ahang Mirshojae divorced in 2010, court records detail a series of violent confrontations in ensuing years, including assault, accusations of embezzlement and death threats, and restraining orders filed by both parties.

Ahang in 2016 alleged that Hamid had "threatened to kill me" and "split me open to make me squeal like a pig" while he was brandishing a large hunting knife.

Hamid in turn indicates his ex was still working at the clinic after their divorce but he learned in October 2016 she was embezzling large sums of money. He fired her, saying she told him she intended to destroy the clinic in retaliation for grievances against him. He claimed in December 2016 she entered the clinic without permission and assaulted him, while her fiancé said he was armed and threatened to kill him.

On Aug. 23 of this year, Dr. Mirshojae was ambushed and fatally shot from behind as he left his Topanga Canyon Boulevard clinic.

Police have taken five people into custody for what was believed to be a murder-for-hire plot. Three of them have been charged in court so far.

The suspects facing various charges are Sarallah Jawed, 26, of Canoga Park; Ahang Mirshojae, 53, of Calabasas; Shawn Randolph, 46, of Valley Village; Evan Hardman, 41, of Tomball, Texas; and Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, of Reseda.

Investigators believe Hardman was the shooter, driven to and from the scene of the crime by Sweeting. They believe Jawed helped facilitate the murder and drive Hardman out of state afterward.

Hardman and Jawed are also suspected of a brutal bat attack May 3 on the doctor.

"This investigation is not done," said Alan Hamilton, chief of detectives for the Los Angeles Police Department. "This investigation is going to continue until all people involved in this incident are held to account."

Jawd appeared in court Friday but did not enter a plea and is expected to return to court Monday.

