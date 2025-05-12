Man allegedly armed with gun shot by park rangers in Lake Perris

PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) -- A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot by park rangers at the Lake Perris State Recreation Area, authorities said.

California State Park rangers assigned to the reserve responded to a parking lot within the lake area after hearing shots fired around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they contacted a suspect who allegedly attempted to produce a firearm concealed on his person, resulting in a shooting, the sheriff's department announced.

The suspect was struck by gunfire, detained and given medical care. He was taken by park rangers to a hospital where he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He was not being identified at this time.

The sheriff's Force Investigation Detail assumed the investigation into the shooting.

Officials said they believe there are multiple witnesses to the shooting who did not speak to law enforcement. Anyone with additional information was encouraged to contact investigator Rick Ramirez or investigator Ivan Ostarcevic at (951) 955-2777.