Man arrested near Trump rally in Coachella had weapons, fake passports, officials say

A Las Vegas man identified as Vem Miller was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella with a loaded firearm.

A Las Vegas man identified as Vem Miller was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella with a loaded firearm.

A Las Vegas man identified as Vem Miller was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella with a loaded firearm.

A Las Vegas man identified as Vem Miller was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella with a loaded firearm.

COACHELLA, Calif. (CNS) -- A man suspected of possessing a loaded gun and high-capacity magazine outside a rally for former President Donald Trump in Coachella is out on bail Monday and is scheduled to appear in court in January to face charges.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Sunday that he believes authorities might have stopped another assassination attempt against Trump after a 49-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested near the rally in the Coachella Valley.

Deputies assigned to the rally contacted the driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint near the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday -- before Trump's arrival -- sheriff's officials said.

A 49-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella with a loaded firearm and a high-capacity magazine, officials say.

They allegedly found the driver in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine. The driver was identified as Vem Miller, and was taken into custody and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possessing a high-capacity magazine.

Miller was released Saturday on $5,000 bail, and was scheduled to appear at the Indio Larson Justice Center on Jan. 2, according to the department's inmate database.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, Bianco said deputies detained the suspect at a second checkpoint after they noticed that the interior of his vehicle "was in disarray," that the vehicle had a fake license plate and the suspect had "multiple" fake passports and fake driver licenses with different names.

The sheriff said the vehicle's phony license plate was indicative that Miller was a member of the so-called Sovereign Citizens group, who do not believe they are subject to any government regulations, including those for guns and vehicles.

According to Bianco, the both guns in Miller's possession were unregistered, and he had multiple boxes of ammunition for both weapons.

Bianco doubled down on his earlier assertion that he believes "We probably stopped another assassination attempt."

The Southern California News Group described Miller as a registered Republican who holds a master's degree from UCLA and ran for state Assembly in Nevada in 2022.

Bianco told SCNG earlier Sunday that he believes Miller planned to kill Trump, and that deputies arrested him after Miller presented fake VIP and press passes at the checkpoint.

"They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm," Bianco said.

According to the sheriff's department, the incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event. Anyone with additional information about the suspect was encouraged to contact Deputy Coronado at 760-836-1600.

Bianco said further potential charges against Miller would be up to federal authorities, and said the department had engaged with the Secret Service and the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney's Office issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"The U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Secret Service, and FBI are aware of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office's arrest on Saturday. The U.S. Secret Service assesses that the incident did not impact protective operations and former President Trump was not in any danger. While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing. The U.S. Attorney's Office, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI extend their gratitude to the deputies and local partners who helped ensure the safety of last night's events."

Trump had not commented on the arrest as of Sunday.

"A beautiful evening in Coachella, California last night. Thank you!" the former president posted on social media, along with a video of the crowd at the rally.

Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Penn., on July 13 by a man who was subsequently shot dead by authorities. On Sept. 22, a man was arrested after the Secret Service allegedly saw him pointing a rifle from shrubbery on the West Palm Beach, Fla., golf course where Trump was playing.