Man arrested after roaming naked in Disneyland's New Orleans Square

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is in custody after trespassing at Disneyland and roaming around naked.

The incident happened Saturday in the park's New Orleans Square.

Workers tried to steer visitors away from the disturbing sight as the man climbed one of the buildings, exposing himself to people below. He was arrested shortly after for trespassing, public nudity and being under the influence of narcotics.

ABC7 reached out to Disneyland for a statement and they deferred to Anaheim police, who made the arrest. The agency said the man, who has not been identified, was a Canadian citizen.

There were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

No further details were immediately known.

In 2023, a 26-year-old man was arrested after stripping down and climbing through the "It's a Small World" attraction. Disney cast members briefly stopped the ride and helped keep the situation calm.

