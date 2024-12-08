22-year-old arrested in stabbing of Whole Foods employee after attempted carjacking in OC

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A 22-year-old was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Whole Foods employee after an attempted carjacking in Laguna Niguel.

The attack happened Wednesday shortly after 10 p.m. in the store's parking lot near the intersection of Aliso Creek and Dorine roads.

Authorities said the victim was walking to his car after work when Andrew Joseph Alejandre tried to steal his car. An altercation ensued and the worker, who has not been identified, was stabbed in the arm.

Alejandre left the scene but he was found a few days later.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the Chula Vista manwas found lying in the middle of the sidewalk Friday near the 79000 block of Oso Parkway in Laguna Hills.

"While conducting a welfare check, deputies recognized Andrew displayed behavior consistent with being under the influence," said the sheriff's department in a statement posted on Instagram.

Alejandre was then arrested and booked for public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.

The sheriff's department said after booking Alejandre, the deputies who arrested him contacted investigators from Laguna Niguel because they believed he may have been the suspect from the Whole Foods attempted carjacking and assault.

"Investigators quickly followed up on their information and were able to successfully identify and charge Andrew with CPC 664 215 - Attempted carjacking & CPC 245(a)(1) - Assault with a deadly weapon."

The Whole Foods employee, also a man in his 20s, is expected to survive.