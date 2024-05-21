Man arrested in 'unprovoked' Santa Monica stabbing was on probation, police say

Two people were stabbed at a parking structure in Santa Monica, the latest attack that's putting beachgoers on high alert.

Two people were stabbed at a parking structure in Santa Monica, the latest attack that's putting beachgoers on high alert.

Two people were stabbed at a parking structure in Santa Monica, the latest attack that's putting beachgoers on high alert.

Two people were stabbed at a parking structure in Santa Monica, the latest attack that's putting beachgoers on high alert.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two violent attacks less than a week apart in Santa Monica have put beachgoers on high alert ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The most recent attack happened Sunday night at a parking structure on 4th Street, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The suspect who was arrested, Larry Ameyal Cedeno, assaulted three victims in the "unprovoked" incident, police said. The 29-year-old is accused of stabbing two of those people, leaving one in critical condition. The third assault victim suffered minor injuries.

Eyewitness News has learned Cedeno had been released from jail 10 days before the stabbing. He was on probation for carjacking.

His criminal history also shows he has two previous cases, one for elder abuse and another for assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say a woman was jogging on a beach path when 48-year-old Malcolm Jimmy Ward Jr. grabbed her ponytail from behind and was dragging her in Santa Monica.

Meanwhile, Santa Monica detectives are also investigating another separate attack that happened May 13. In that case, a man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to rape a young woman who was jogging on a beach path.

The suspect, 48-year-old Malcolm Jimmy Ward, Jr., was taken into custody without incident.

The victim, a Venice resident, was jogging on the beach path when the suspect grabbed her ponytail from behind, knocking her to the ground, authorities said. Her age was not disclosed.

Ward allegedly pulled her several feet toward the restrooms. Several good Samaritans intervened and called police, according to a news release.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack. She told investigators that she believed Ward intended to sexually assault her.