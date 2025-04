Man caught on video stealing cross from Boyle Heights chapel on Holy Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a man who was caught on video stealing a cross from a chapel in Boyle Heights on Holy Thursday.

The incident happened at the St. Camillus Center for Spiritual Care on Zonal Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Division shared video of the incident on Instagram. It shows the man casually walking into the chapel and grabbing the metal cross off the pulpit.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.