Man charged with attempted murder after ramming car through Inglewood CarMax

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 25-year-old man has been charged after authorities say he rammed a car through a CarMax showroom in Inglewood and injured multiple customers and employees.

Andrew Jesus Arroyo faces several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run resulting in injury and vandalism, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The incident happened Saturday at the CarMax dealership in the 8600 block of south La Cienega Boulevard.

Arroyo had been getting his vehicle appraised at the dealership, according to CarMax.

Witnesses said he apparently didn't like the offer and snapped. However, CarMax told ABC7 that employee reports "do not support this characterization" and said the company "deems it speculative and not based on facts."

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the driver reversing into the entrance of the showroom as panicked employees and customers scattered.

He then drove through the rear of the building over broken glass and past overturned desks and chairs.

Miguel Hernandez, who shot the video, was there looking to buy a car when he first heard a loud argument.

"Employees were just running, screaming 'get out the way, get out the way!'" said Hernandez.

At least eight people were injured.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, two people were transported to a hospital with critical injuries while the other six suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Arroyo is currently being held without bail. His next court date has been scheduled for April 2.