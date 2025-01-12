Man chokes up while describing loss in California from Eaton Fire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When the fast-moving Eaton Fire swept through Altadena, California Kevin Jordan lost everything, including his treasured pet.

KABC reporter Leanne Suter spoke with Jordan at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, which has been turned into an aid center for fire victims.

The Altadena resident explained that he went to sleep and was later woken up by family members and neighbors telling him, "Get out, get out of the house!"

Jordan said he could see the fire right outside his window.

" [ I ] could have been the first one gone," he said.

Jordan became emotional when discussing the deep losses he sustained in the fire.

"I lost everything," he said. "I lost all the money I saved up, lost my cat, lost my uncle's ashes, that was everything."

