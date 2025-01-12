AIR7 maps out Altadena damage from Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- AIR7 was above Altadena and Pasadena on Saturday afternoon, taking a block-by-block look at damage from the Eaton Fire.
Using Skymap technology, ABC7's Gabe Santos described the damage.
"People have said it looks like a hurricane, it looks like a tornado came through, it looks like a bomb went off," he said. "Those are all appropriate descriptions as we kind of go down southbound on Fair Oaks Avenue."
While some of the bigger strip malls have been spared, Santos said others are a complete loss.
"I can't find the words right now, it's mind-boggling."
