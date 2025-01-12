AIR7 maps out Altadena damage from Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- AIR7 was above Altadena and Pasadena on Saturday afternoon, taking a block-by-block look at damage from the Eaton Fire.

Using Skymap technology, ABC7's Gabe Santos described the damage.

"People have said it looks like a hurricane, it looks like a tornado came through, it looks like a bomb went off," he said. "Those are all appropriate descriptions as we kind of go down southbound on Fair Oaks Avenue."

1 of 37 A person walks down a street in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. AP Photo/John Locher

While some of the bigger strip malls have been spared, Santos said others are a complete loss.

"I can't find the words right now, it's mind-boggling."

