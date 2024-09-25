1 dead after Metro bus hijacked at gunpoint, police chase across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead after a suspect hijacked a Metro bus at gunpoint overnight, leading to a chase across Los Angeles before he was eventually taken into custody.

The incident started before 1 a.m. Wednesday at Figueroa Street and Manchester Avenue in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

That's when the suspect hijacked the bus at gunpoint with the driver and two passengers on board. Authorities described it as a kidnapping situation.

The bus driver continued driving at gunpoint as authorities pursued the vehicle. It does not appear the suspect was ever behind the wheel.

At one point during the chase, officers deployed a spike strip, which punctured the right tire of the bus.

The bus eventually came to a stop at 6th and Alameda streets in downtown L.A. and the suspect was taken into custody. The driver then climbed out of the bus from the driver's side window.

A man was found inside the bus with multiple gunshot wounds, but details about the shooting were not available. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The second passenger was not injured.

In a statement, Metro said the bus driver is OK and that the transportation agency is providing him with the support he needs.

