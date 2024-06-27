Fight between man and ex-girlfriend turns deadly when good Samaritan intervenes

According to investigators, the woman is the man's ex-girlfriend. He was physically assaulting her when the Good Samaritan stepped in to help, detectives told Eyewitness News.

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A fight between a man and a woman in Duarte turned deadly when a Good Samaritan tried to intervene, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area near Maynard and Crestfield drives just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Details of the altercation that ensued remain unclear but authorities said the ex-boyfriend attacked the Good Samaritan with a tire iron.

The ex-boyfriend ended up being transported to the hospital where he later died. Further details surrounding his death have not been released.

The Good Samaritan was reportedly detained at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting their website.