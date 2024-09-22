The Los Angeles Police Department said it's investigating the collision as a felony hit-and-run.

Man dies after being knocked down by woman on scooter in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man died after he was knocked down by a woman riding a scooter in Koreatown, and his family is hoping the public can help police identify her.

The incident happened last Thursday just before 5 p.m. on James M. Wood Boulevard between Vermont and Westmoreland avenues.

Surveillance video shows the woman, seen wearing a pink shirt, zipping down the street. A man in a white T-shirt, who was also riding a scooter, was following her closely.

Soon after, Donny and Jenny Kim stepped onto the sidewalk. They didn't see the woman on the scooter coming. The video shows the moment Donny was knocked off his feet.

The back of his head slammed the sidewalk.

"She said the blood was just coming out of his head, it was pouring into her hands, it was falling onto the pavement, and she was trying to call for 911," said the couple's niece Susan Park about her aunt.

She said the couple had just parked their car and was heading to an early dinner when Donny was struck.

Jenny spoke with Eyewitness News Saturday and said the woman on the scooter told her she would stick around.

"I told her, 'You stay here, [ the ] police are coming,'" she recalled. "She's not supposed to run. She said, 'I'm not going nowhere, I'm here,' and then she [ left ] ."

Both the woman and the man on the scooters fled before officers or paramedics arrived to the scene.

"My uncle said, 'Just bandage up my head and I won't need to go to the hospital,'" said Park. "So they insisted that he goes, but he was like, 'No, no, I'm ok, just bandage up my wound.' But the paramedics said, 'If you vomit, you need to call the ER and come in right away.'"

The Kims ultimately went home to have dinner, but Jenny said her husband immediately threw up his food.

Shortly after an ambulance arrived at their home, Donny was unconscious and never recovered.

He died at a hospital a few days later.

In the week since the incident, Jenny has returned to the sidewalk where it all happened to pray.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it's investigating the collision as a felony hit-and-run.

Donny's family hopes the woman will be identified and charged, but they also hope this serves as a reminder to anyone riding a scooter. It's illegal to ride on the sidewalk and riding one can be incredibly dangerous when you're going too fast.

"We just want to draw attention that these things are very dangerous," said Park. "It's not like bumping into somebody riding a skateboard. It's a lot more dangerous and the repercussions of a hit can be deadly."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.