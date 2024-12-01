Man dies after getting run over by 2 buses while crossing street near LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man in his 30s was killed after getting hit and run over by a bus near LAX.

Los Angeles police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Century Boulevard. LAPD said the man, approximately 35 years old, was crossing Century at an unmarked crosswalk when a bus hit him.

While waiting for help to arrive, he was hit by a second bus.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

Both bus drivers stayed to cooperate with investigators.

No further details were immediately known.