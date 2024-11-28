24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Thursday, November 28, 2024 5:01AM
Man found dead following house fire in the Hollywood Hills
A man was found dead following a fire at a two-story home in the Hollywood Hills, authorities say.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found dead following a fire at a two-story hillside home in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday, authorities said.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue around 4:40 p.m.

A total of 45 firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 33 minutes, according to the LAFD.

The man has not been identified. A cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

It's unclear what may have caused the fire, and the incident remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

