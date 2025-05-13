3 arrested on suspicion of torture after 'severe and prolonged abuse' of 6 children in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and two women have been arrested on suspicion of torture in a case involving the "severe and prolonged abuse and neglect" of six children in Victorville, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as Victorville residents Kenneth Key, 60; Tina Key, 60; and Katlynn Key, 23, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The alleged crime scene was described as being in the 13000 block of Helena Drive, in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Amethyst and Bear Valley roads.

The agency's Crimes Against Children Detail launched the investigation on Feb. 13, the statement said. The victims were identified only as being ages 5 to 16.

The three suspects were arrested at the conclusion of the investigation and booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, authorities said. They were each being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail.

No other details about the alleged crimes were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to contact Detective Katie Merrill of the sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.