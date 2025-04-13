Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Anaheim are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday evening.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of W Lynne Avenue.

According to Sgt. Matt Sutter, officers received reports about a disturbance in a nearby alley. The caller said several people were "drinking" and "being loud."

When officers arrived to the scene, they heard gunshots.

"Shortly after, they put on over the radio that they were involved in an officer-involved shooting," said Sutter.

Sutter said from what investigators have gathered so far, it appeared the group scattered when officers got to the scene.

He said one person was detained in connection with a firearm that was found in the area.

Meantime, the man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be ok.

"What we're trying to figure out at this time is that person who was hit by gunfire ... was that from the officers firing their weapon? Or from the shooting that the officers heard when they got on scene," said Sutter. "We're trying to figure out exactly what happened."

No officers were injured. The incident remains under investigation.