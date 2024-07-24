Man killed after fight leads to shooting in Simi Valley; investigation underway

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting in Simi Valley, and an investigation was underway into an altercation that police say preceded the deadly gunfire.

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday near California Oak Street and Crinklaw Lane, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

Investigators say two men were involved in a fight when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other. The unidentified victim died at the scene.

It's unclear if the two men knew each other or what exactly led up to the fight.

Authorities said the gunman remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.