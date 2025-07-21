Hit-and-run driver sought after man killed in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was crossing the street was struck and killed in Sylmar, and a search is now underway for the driver who fled the scene.

The incident happened at 9:45 p.m. Sunday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a black pickup truck at Polk Street and De Garmo Avenue.

A security camera captured audio of what may have been that crash. Neighbors came rushing out of their homes after hearing the commotion.

A neighbor of the victim, identified as Diana, said the man who was hit was disabled.

"I'm disabled, and I know around this community there's a lot of disabled people," she said. "So for this to happen is very heart-wrenching - to know that this could've happened to me or anybody in this community.

Additional details about the driver who left were not available.